Erik ten Hag appointment could be bad news for one Man United player

He might well be packing his bags.

The latest reports from Manchester suggest that Man United have reached an agreement with Erik ten Hag for the Dutchman to become the manager this summer.

Ten Hag is an exciting appointment, and a sensible one, to the point that United fans are having a hard time believing that it’s going to happen.

A new permanent manager could represent a fresh start for a lot of United’s players, but there will be one or two in particular who will worry that their place in the team could be in danger.

David de Gea could be among those most worried by ten Hag’s arrival, and the brand of football he will hope to play at the club.

Erik ten Hag and David de Gea

De Gea remains an excellent shotstopper, but he’s got a few issues that hold him back when it comes to the modern game, he is just not up to the standard.

He looks shaky on the ball, and you can often tell that United defenders don’t want to play it back to his feet.

He has completed fewer passes per 90 than any of the 16 goalkeepers with at least 20 Premier League appearances so far this season.

When it comes to making top tier saves, he remains one of the best keepers in the league, but ten Hag likes to play out from the back, and de Gea really can’t do that anymore.

This has led to him being dropped from the Spanish squad entirely, and it led to Dean Henderson taking his place for a number of games last season.

Erik ten Hag and David de Gea vs Dean Henderson

Speaking of Henderson, he is a player that ten Hag tried to bring to Ajax on loan earlier this season. His distribution is far better than de Gea’s, and he is more of a commanding presence in the box.

He is worse at shotstopping, and less likely to pick the ball out of the top corner the way de Gea can, but there is a strong chance he will be what the new manager is looking for.

Time will tell.

