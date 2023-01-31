Erik ten Hag explains Christian Eriksen replacement

A sticky situation with so many games to play.

Erik ten Hag has explained why he feels Fred can be a suitable replacement for Christian Eriksen, following his injury news.

It emerged on Tuesday morning that Eriksen will be out for the majority of the season, with the Danish midfielder set to be sidelined until May.

Given the fact that Donny van de Beek is out for the season, and Scott McTominay is also currently injured, many have speculated as to whether United will sign a player at the last minute on deadline day.

However, Ten Hag has poured water on those flames, implying what is most likely is that Fred takes Eriksen’s place in the team.

Erik ten Hag on Christian Eriksen injury

He said: “As you said, on deadline day it’s difficult, you can’t make policy on such bad injuries. But we have players in the midfield department. good players. We have players who can fill the gap.

“They have so many choices they can make but they often prefer to play them together and that tells something about the quality Fred has and what he can contribute to the team.

“He (Fred) did it on several times. You see his performances against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, when he’s coming on in the last game (against Reading) he scores a goal. He has a lot of qualities and they’re a really good combination; Casemiro and Fred.”

Anthony Martial is set to return from injury in the near future, while Jadon Sancho is also due to return in the squad against Nottingham Forest.

And while these are much needed additions, you can’t help but wonder how Man United will look if Casemiro or Bruno Fernandes are to pick up a serious injury between now and the end of the season.

