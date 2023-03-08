Erik ten Hag discusses Man United captaincy situation

Defiant from the manager.

Erik ten Hag has discussed Manchester United’s captaincy situation, amid claims Bruno Fernandes should be stripped of the role.

Harry Maguire remains the club captain, and whenever he is on the pitch he takes the armband and puts it on, but due to the fact that he is seemingly the fourth-choice central defender at the club, Fernandes is an important deputy.

Fernandes has been a suitable replacement so far this season, but his antics in the 7-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday have caused a number of people to feel he should be stripped of the captaincy.

During the game, Fernandes spent more time complaining to the referee and his teammates than he did actually playing football, and seemed to give up by the end.

Gary Neville pointed out on commentary that he looked like he was asking to be taken off, though many have disputed this claim.

Either way, Ten Hag has come out to back the player, insisting that if Maguire isn’t on the pitch, Fernandes will be wearing the armband.

Erik ten Hag on Man United captaincy

He said: “Yes, definitely. I think he’s playing a brilliant season, he’s played an important role in the position that we are.

“He’s giving energy to the team, he’s not only running a lot with high intensity, but also in the right way, in the right direction.

“He’s pointing and coaching players, he’s an inspiration for the whole team. But no one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes and everyone has to learn.

“I have to learn, and he will learn as well because he’s intelligent.

“I’m really happy to have Bruno Fernandes in my team and I’m happy with him as our captain with Harry not on the pitch.”

United have the chance to bounce back vs Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday night.

