Erik ten Hag has fascinating take on Bruno Fernandes

Erik ten Hag has come out in support of Bruno Fernandes, explaining why he feels the midfielder has been playing well this season.

Fernandes has been coming under fire lately for some questionable performances, which is largely due to the fact his goals have dried up.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Fernandes was one of the best attacking midfielders in the league when it came to goals, but this has changed in recent months.

Fernandes has only scored one goal this season, a fine finish to help Manchester United to a 1-0 win away to Southampton.

However, Ten Hag has backed the player, insisting that the goals will come, and that he has been impressed by his performances overall.

Erik ten Hag on Bruno Fernandes

“I think Bruno is playing really good this season, so I can see in that fact, he can produce more, goals, assists,” Ten Hag said to the club website.

“But I think he’s often in the line of the goal and he’s playing a massive role in a lot of moments of football for us.

“In building up attacks, creativity, movement, but also in transitions, in both sides, in the defensive transitions he’s magnificent and doing a really good job so I’m really happy with his performances.”

He then went on to explain why Fernandes was seen as the clear replacement for team captain after Harry Maguire was dropped.

“That’s also one of the things [he’s impressed me with], I think he’s really an example.

“The way he transfers the way of play from us, how he motivates around him, how he is the example, so the energy he gives to the team, that’s really good and so I’m happy with his performance.

“I know it will come, his goals and assists, and it will be even more.”

