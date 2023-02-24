Erik ten Hag makes bold claim about Man United’s win over Barcelona

He even managed a sneaky dig at Liverpool…

Erik ten Hag hailed Thursday night’s win over Barcelona as his “biggest win yet” as Manchester United manager.

Man United won the second-leg 2-1, despite going a goal down to an early Robert Lewandowski penalty.

Goals from Fred and Antony helped United get back in front, and strong defensive performances from the likes of Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane ensured they would advance to the next round of the Europa League.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag explained why he felt this win was so impressive from his United side.

Erik ten Hag on Barcelona victory

He said: “When you can beat Barcelona, one of the best teams at this moment in Europe then your belief can be really strong then you are able to beat anyone. When you [as Barça] are eight points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga and you beat Real Madrid in the Super Cup 1-3 and we have seen Real Madrid playing against Liverpool this week [winning 5-2] and you beat a really good opponent, we have the potential to beat all good teams.”

When asked if it was his biggest win yet, the Dutchman replied: “Oh yes, I think so, yes. We’ve had some good wins, Liverpool and Arsenal at home, really good wins but I think this over two legs, one tie, Barcelona: it’s a big win… Everyone has such a strong belief in this team and fight.”

While that may well have been Ten Hag’s biggest win as United boss, he has a chance to go one better in just two days when his side take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

His side are also still in the FA Cup, so it could prove to be an excellent season for the new manager.

Read More About: Erik ten Hag, Manchester United