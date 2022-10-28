Erik ten Hag weighs in on ‘Antony spin’ trick

Paul Scholes, among others, are not happy with it.

Erik ten Hag has weighed in on the Antony spin trick that Paul Scholes fumed about after Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Sherrif Tiraspol on Thursday night.

Antony started the game, but was taken off at half-time for Marcus Rashford, likely with an eye towards West Ham at the weekend.

During his time on the pitch, Antony did one of his trademark turns, where he spun around in a circle with the ball at his feet, before attempting a through ball that ultimately went out of play.

Scholes, who was on punditry duty for BT Sports on the night, tore into Antony, and said that it was not “entertaining” and that it was “ridiculous”.

Paul Scholes on Antony spin

He said: “If I was that number 61 I know what I would be doing. I don’t know what he is doing, it is just ridiculous.

“It is showboating, he is not beating a man, he is not entertaining anyone. It’s 0-0 then he kicks the ball out of play.

“Look, that’s the way he plays I’ve seen him do it many a time at Ajax as well. That’s just the way he is but I think he needs that knocked out of him.”

Robbie Savage on commentary agreed with Scholes, saying: “That for me is ridiculous, because he does that and then puts the ball out of play. It’s quite embarrassing actually.”

Owen Hargraves took a slightly more level-headed approach, saying that Antony should be able to do things like that if there is some sort of end product when it comes to the final ball.

Erik ten Hag on Antony spin

The United boss on the other hand said that he has no problem with showboating like this, so long as it is in some way functional.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I don’t have a problem with that as long as it’s functional.

“Also from him I demand more – more runs behind, more often in the box, more followers in and more tempo dribbles especially, and more playing in the pocket.

“So, we demand more dominance in this game and when there is a trick like that, it’s nice.

“As long as it’s functional, if you’re not losing the ball and you’re attracting players, then it’s OK.

“But if it’s a trick because of a trick, then I will correct him.”

