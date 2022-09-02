Erik ten Hag drops Antony hint after Man United win

Another three points for the new manager.

Erik ten Hag has dropped a hint about his team selection for Manchester United’s upcoming game against Arsenal in his latest post-match press conference.

Ten Hag was speaking after United beat Leicester 1-0 at the King Power stadium, making it three wins in a row for the Dutchman, and two clean sheets in a row.

The feel-good factor around the club is only going to improve with the arrival of Brazilian winger Antony, who joined the club officially on Thursday morning.

Speaking after the match last night, Ten Hag implied that Antony will be involved against Arsenal in some capacity.

Erik ten Hag on Antony vs Arsenal

With a smirk on his face, refusing to give too much away, the United boss said: “We’ll have to see”, when asked if the Brazilian will start against the league leaders.

He continued: “He did today his first training and then we have two more team sessions and then we will have to see for Sunday.

“Of course I am really excited, a really good signing. He will bring temperament, creativity, fighting spirit and we need quality in numbers in the offensive department.

“That [Arsenal] game is the real test for us, we are looking forward to it. We have to be good, we know that and it is a good test to see where we are.”

🗣 'We'll have to see' Erik Ten Hag gave nothing away when asked about new signing Antony's involvement against Arsenal @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/RpVyEbrOvp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 1, 2022

Antony vs Arsenal

If Antony does start against Arsenal, it will likely mean that one of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga or Jadon Sancho will drop out of the Starting XI.

One might think that Elanga is the most likely to drop out of the team, but it will be complicated further if Anthony Martial returns to fitness, as he is someone that Ten Hag clearly rates quite highly.

Perhaps most interestingly, this pushes Cristiano Ronaldo further and further down the pecking order, and with the transfer window closed, it’s something he might have to get used to.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antony, Manchester United