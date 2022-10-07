Erik ten Hag drops Anthony Martial hint about Everton game

He might still be used sparingly…

Erik ten Hag has said that Anthony Martial still might not start against Everton on Sunday night, despite two excellent performances off the bench in a row.

Last weekend saw Martial come off the bench against Manchester City to score a fine brace, while he changed the game against Omonia on Thursday night, scoring a nice goal to put United 2-1 up.

The difference between him and Cristiano Ronaldo in the central striker position is night and day, but Ten Hag made it clear that he will be operating very carefully with the Frenchman.

Erik ten Hag on Anthony Martial

Speaking after Thursday night’s game, the manager said: “I want to do it really careful because he had a good pre-season and then the last 10 minutes against Atletico Madrid he fell out [injured] and then he returned against Liverpool, and so another injury from far back.

“I cannot force it. I have to do it with a plan and I’m trying to do it at the moment but it’s quite clear I’m happy with his performance. All the subs had a really good impact and that’s what I expect from players on the bench.

“You’re not playing with XI, we can sub five so every sub has to be ready. Tonight was the best example you can get.”

Anthony Martial

Martial’s injury record implies Ten Hag may opt to play Marcus Rashford in the central striker position, with Jadon Sancho and Antony likely to play either side of the Englishman.

Sancho has been quite poor lately though, and Martial’s return to fitness could be bad news for the English winger.

While he may not start, it is essentially a guarantee that the French forward will play some part in the game, and given his excellent record against Everton, he will be hoping to continue this fine run of form.

Read next: English football coverage needs to take a lesson from across the pond

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erik ten Hag, Manchester United