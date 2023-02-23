Erik ten Hag on dinner with Alex Ferguson

The two were spotted out for a meal during the week.

Erik ten Hag has discussed what was talked about during his dinner with Alex Ferguson this week.

Ten Hag was spotted with Ferguson in a restaurant, with the two photographed having what appeared to be a relatively intense conversation.

The current United boss said that Ferguson offered him some advice, as the Manchester side head into one of the most important weeks in the club’s recent memory.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Erik ten Hag having dinner together this evening [@OliverCritchlo1] pic.twitter.com/KiLgxplcwb — utdreport (@utdreport) February 21, 2023

Erik ten Hag on Alex Ferguson dinner

He said: “It’s massive (the advice he received).

“I always enjoy speaking with people who have a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience – he wants to share it, he wants to help and support. Manchester United is his club and he feels so committed. We are [getting on] well. It was a great night and I look forward to the next night with him.”

"You feel that Manchester United is his club." ❤️ Erik ten Hag on his recent dinner meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson 🤝 pic.twitter.com/yne69ObV6P — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 22, 2023

Later in the same press conference, Ten Hag was asked about whether or not he feels side have been given enough credit for their performances this season, and his response will delight Man United fans.

He said: “It’s not about credit, it’s about trophies. We have to give the best performance of the season. We believe in it, we’re looking forward to it, so we have to give a lot of energy.”

A number of United fans on social media were quick to point out that these comments sum up the difference between Ten Hag and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer was once asked about the fact that he had not won a trophy during his time at United, to which he responded that winning trophies was often just something for the manager’s egos. More on that here.

Man United have a big Europa League tie against Barcelona on Thursday night, before a Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Erik ten Hag