Erik ten Hag’s Alejandro Garnacho comments make for interesting reading

Quite a bit to unpack here.

Erik ten Hag gave Alejandro Garnacho his first start of the season for Manchester United against Sherrif Tiraspol in the Europa League last Thursday.

Garnacho started on the left at Old Trafford, in a game that saw United run out comfortable 3-0 winners.

Many were extremely impressed with his performance, with Paul Scholes saying after the game that Garnacho reminded him of a young Cristiano Ronaldo on the wing.

However, Ten Hag’s comments after the game imply there is still a lot that the teenager needs to work on before he breaks into the team properly.

Erik ten Hag on Alejandro Garnacho

“He deserved his chance, but there is still a lot of room for improvement,” the United manager said, “especially in the defending part, in the pressing part, in the counter-press, in the defensive transition.

“He can take players on. It is a good capability in football, especially against opponents who defend so deep. But don’t forget: you are playing in a team.

“I was not happy with him (in the early weeks of the season). The last weeks I was happy with him, a better attitude, more resilience.

“They have to grow in personality. It’s not about doing tricks or scoring one goal. We are here to win games. You have to fulfil really high standards every day. That’s what we have to teach to young players.”

I don't know if it's real or if I'm dreaming pic.twitter.com/3GR80nObqU — Alejandro Garnacho (@agarnacho7) October 27, 2022

A report in The Athletic quoted a source close to Garnacho, who suggested that the young Argentina international is not just satisfied with Europa League minutes, and he will want to play even more going forward.

He is clearly very driven, but Ten Hag’s comments suggest that United fans should keep a lid on their expectations for now, as there may be one or two attitude issues that need to be resolved before he becomes a proper senior player.

On the other hand, Garnacho could be in line for some more minutes before the break for the World Cup, with Antony, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho all currently struggling with injury.

