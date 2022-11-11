Erik ten Hag continues to warn Alejandro Garnacho over attitude problems

Interesting comments from the United boss.

Erik ten Hag has continued to warn Alejandro Garnacho about his attitude, despite his excellent performance in the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.

Manchester United defeated Aston Villa 4-2 on the night, getting revenge for their defeat to Unai Emery’s side the previous weekend.

Garnacho came on when the game was 2-2, and he completely changed the game, registering two nice assists, the second of which was particularly nice.

The 18-year-old showed that he is well able to compete at senior level, as he has done over the past few weeks, and even showed that he is more dangerous than some of Man United’s other wide options.

However, after the game Ten Hag refused to get carried away by the teenager’s performance, and insisted there are still attitude problems that need to be worked on.

Erik ten Hag on Alejandro Garnacho

He said: “It was good that he came on and showed that performance and had that impact in the game, to be able to assist, make the dribbles and run behind.

“There are some things he has to improve, for instance when we go long to go for the second balls. He still has things to learn but quite obviously we are happy with his development and he can contribute to the team.

“It depends on his approach, his attitude. When he keeps working then yes, it is possible (for him to play more). He wants to improve every day. He has to do the right things in his lifestyle. He has the capability.”

𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 pass from Garnacho 🤤🤤 pic.twitter.com/vlgXFDrsNr — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 10, 2022

Alejandro Garnacho

This comes after Bruno Fernandes used his post-match press conference after the win against Real Sociedad to criticise Garnacho’s attitude, which many United fans found quite strange.

Next up for United is a difficult trip to Fulham, where Garnacho will likely be in line to start, before the World Cup break.

