Here is our team of the tournament for Euro 2020

Alas, it’s all over.

Euro 2020 has come to an end. It was an incredible tournament filled with beautiful goals, iconic moments and unprecedented drama.

But who were the stars of the tournament? We have come up with our best eleven from Euro 2020, with some controversial picks…

Euro 2020 team of the tournament

Jordan Pickford

While Gianluigi Donnarumma was awarded player of the tournament, we feel Pickford outperformed the incredible Italian goalkeeper at Euro 2020. Only two goals conceded, one of which came immediately after a great save, and zero conceded from open play, Pickford really did silence a lot of critics.

Many were disappointed by his performance against Denmark, but to save two penalties in a cup final and only concede two goals in seven games really is extraordinary stuff. To put it into perspective, Donnarumma conceded a goal in every single knockout game!

Joakim Maehle

One of the breakout stars of the tournament – Maehle embodied everything that the Denmark team was about. Incredible energy, brilliant determination and ruthless decision making. Atalanta will now have their work cut out keeping him at the club…

Giorgio Chiellini

Where do you even begin with Chiellini? He was simply monstrous in every sense of the word. An absolute icon of the tournament, whose performances will be remembered for years to come.

His treatment of Jordi Alba was mind games at their absolute best, and he truly deserved to lift the trophy.

Who's your favourite footballer and why is it Giorgio Chiellini? pic.twitter.com/KlIkRPiUwd#Euro2020 — Robert Redmond (@RobRedmond10) July 6, 2021

Leonardo Bonucci

It was fitting that Bonucci scored the goal that brought the final to extra time, because while Italy were certainly an incredible team, their standout performers were definitely the two big men at the back.

Add two crucial penalties to his resume and you simply can’t leave him out of the side.

Luke Shaw

Shaw must be pinching himself a bit these days. Just a few years ago, he wasn’t a guaranteed starter at Manchester United, and was often being kept out of the side by Brandon Williams.

In fact, if Euro 2020 went ahead when it was supposed to, there’s a good chance he wouldn’t have even gone. But now he’s genuinely in the conversation as one of the best left-backs in the world, and that lovely goal in the final was exactly what he deserved.

Jorginho

Watching the Chelsea midfielder was like watching a symphony conductor orchestrating an incredible piece of music. He plays football with his hands as much as he does his feet, constantly telling people where to be and making sure the midfield machine is running efficiently.

Plus that penalty against Spain… Divine.

Paul Pogba

Pogba was undeniably at fault for Switzerland’s third goal that led to extra time, which ultimately resulted in France being knocked out.

But his performances throughout Euro 2020 were absolutely sublime. Gorgeous through balls, two inch-perfect assists, and a goal of the tournament contender against the Swiss. If he carries that form into next season, Manchester United fans should be really excited.

Pedri

At just 18 years of age, Pedri was trusted with the keys to Spain’s iconic midfield. As his own manager said, not even Andres Iniesta was rated that highly. He’s definitely one of the breakout stars of Euro 2020, even though he has already delivered for Barcelona at domestic level.

Raheem Sterling

Sterling was probably not in a lot of people’s starting elevens when the tournament began, but he repaid the faith Gareth Southgate put in him by grabbing some really important goals for England. He was a constant threat on the wing, and could have been a converted penalty away from winning player of the tournament.

Patrik Schick

Schick was nobody’s pick for Golden Boot contender going into the tournament, but nobody scored more than the Czech Republic striker at Euro 2020. His overall play was really impressive too, and he certainly put himself in the shop window.

Plus, who could forget that goal?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo played four games at Euro 2020, and managed to get himself the Golden Boot. That sums him up better than any other stat could. He probably has one more international competition left in him, and based on his performances at the Euros, he could be a favourite for the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup too.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Euro 2020