Tayo Adaramola secures perfect loan move from Crystal Palace

Tayo Adaramola has secured the perfect loan move from Crystal Palace to Coventry City, with the young Dubliner set to play in the Championship next season.

Adaramola has featured for Jim Crawford’s Under 21 Ireland side, and impressed in the recent international break that earned Crawford’s side a playoff for the upcoming Euro 2023 competition.

Coventry play in the Championship, which is an excellent standard for an 18-year-old to be playing regular football at.

Crowned Palace’s Under-18s Player of the Season, last year, the defender gave a quick insight into what the Sky Blues fans can expect from him this season.

He said: “Energy, for one. I’ll run until I get cramp so if then fans see me cramping they’ll know that’s my time done.

“Positivity going forward when carrying the ball, but defending well, trying to get as many crosses in and beat players.

“I love both sides of the game and I think both sides of the game are really important and I’m coming here to try and express myself as much as possible.

“Under-18s is less intense and you’ve got a lot more time and space to do what you want, so here my decision making will have to be quicker and I hope that it will improve me as a player.

“I’m excited. Not often from playing Under-18s do you play in-front of fans and stuff like that, so it will be a dream come true.”

He continued: “Like many, I hate losing and I want to win as many games as possible for the fans and the club. The more games we win, the more chance we have to get to the Premier League and that was the first thought on my mind.”

Adaramola finds himself in a very exciting position, as Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side will likely need a left wing-back in the near future, with Enda Stevens and James McClean both nearing the end of their international career.

A strong two or three years for Adaramola would put him in contention to make that spot his own.

