Dublin teenager Tayo Adaramola impresses on first Crystal Palace start

A tough start, but he managed well.

Ireland U19 international Tayo Adaramola was given his first start for Crystal Palace on Tuesday night for an FA Cup game against Stoke.

Palace won the game 2-1, after Stoke fought valiantly for the whole 90, but Patrick Vieira’s side’s class showed to be too much for the Championship side.

The 18-year-old went on a trademark run in the 53rd minute, playing a nice pass into Wilf Zaha that ultimately led to the corner that led to Palace’s opening goal.

Stoke’s goal did come down his side, but he could have done nothing about it, with Will Hughes defending terribly in the Palace box.

He came off in the 65th minute after a good day’s work, and while he may not have had the most productive of his games, he definitely showed that he will not be out of his depth at this level.

Shay Given said before the game that he has liked the look of the Dubliner, but that he needs to work on the defensive side of his game.

Tayo Adaramola

While we don’t want to pile too much pressure on the youngster, it is hard not to get excited when you hear some of the quotes from those at Palace who know him best.

Crystal Palace U23s boss Paddy McCarthy recently heaped praise on him, backing him to go all the way to the top of the game with his career.

“When you see Tayo [Adaramola] in full flow, it can take your breath away,” he said. “But his stand-out quality is his attitude.

“He loves the game, and he loves to improve. He loves the club, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of coaching him. I can’t imagine I’ll be working with him for much longer.”

Palace now advance to the next round of the competition, where Adaramola could be in line to make another start.

An FA Cup quarter-final at his age would be an incredible achievement.

Read next: Pep Guardiola names the five Premier League teams who play attacking football

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: crystal palace, Tayo Adaramola