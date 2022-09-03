Tayo Adaramola recalled by Crystal Palace after four weeks in strange loan situation

A weird few weeks for the young Irishman.

Tayo Adaramola has been recalled by Crystal Palace after just over a month of what turned out to be a seriously strange loan situation.

It was confirmed at the end of July that Adaramola would be joining Coventry on loan from Crystal Palace, after an impressive pre-season with the London club.

It seemed like the ideal loan move after Adaramola seriously impressed Patrick Vieira last season, while also showing what he can do at international level for Jim Crawford’s Under-21 side.

But after just a handful of games, both clubs have confirmed that the young Irishman is set to return to the Premier League outfit, without giving much more information about the situation.

Tayo Adaramola returns to Crystal Palace

In an extremely short statement, Palace released a statement that read: “Crystal Palace Academy full-back Tayo Adaramola has been recalled from his loan spell at Coventry City.

“Tayo will resume training with the club’s first-team and under-21 squads.”

Adding to the confusion, Coventry shared a similar statement that offered no further info, writing: “Palace decided to exercise a recall option for Adaramola shortly before the 11pm Transfer Deadline on Thursday night.

“This has this evening been approved by the Premier League, the EFL and the FA, and he has now returned to Selhurst Park.

“Coventry City wishes Tayo the best of luck for the future.”

Tayo Adaramola

Crowned Palace’s Under-18s Player of the Season last year, it felt like this loan move would be the perfect chance for Adaramola to play regular football at a very decent level in the Championship.

Instead, he only played a couple of times for Coventry, failing to make an impression on the fanbase.

Still only 18 years of age, this setback shouldn’t upset Adaramola too much, and with a bit of luck we could even see him feature for an excellent Palace team at some point this season, now that he has returned to the club.

Adaramola finds himself in a very exciting position, as Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side will likely need a left wing-back in the near future, with Enda Stevens and James McClean both nearing the end of their international career.

