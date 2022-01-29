Tariq Lamptey and Matt Doherty could be in line for end of window move

The young man is in demand.

Brighton wing-back Tariq Lamptey could be in line for an end of transfer window move, if reports are to be believed.

The attacking full-back is one of the most sough-after players in the Premier League, such is the importance of a good player in this position.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the two clubs most heavily linked with signing the 21-year-old, while Arsenal are also said to be in for him.

However, Arsenal seem the least likely of the three to attempt to sign Lamptey, given how recently they purchased Takehiro Tomiyasu, and how well he is doing since joining the London club.

Ralf Rangnick is said to be an admirer of the player, and it’s no surprise United are looking to strengthen in this position, given Aaron Wan Bissaka’s obvious failings, and Diogo Dalot is still quite raw.

However, Dalot has looked improved in recent weeks, specifically under Rangnick, while they do have an exciting right-back on loan at Bournemouth in Ethan Laird.

Laird, while not as assured as Lamptey on the ball, is definitely a similar player to him, and could be coached to be a proper asset from right-back.

Tariq Lamptey to Spurs?

As a result, Spurs seem like the most likely club to sign Lamptey, especially after the recent deal for Adama Traore fell through.

Antonio Conte want a right wing-back, and there aren’t many better in the world than Lamptey.

Add that to the fact that Brighton are interested in signing Spurs center-back Joe Rodon and the deal starts to make a lot of sense.

However, Matt Doherty could create an issue in all of this, as Spurs allegedly will not be signing a player in his position unless the Dubliner can be sold.

Perhaps a move to Brighton would be the best thing for him at this point in his career…

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: brighton, matt doherty, Tariq Lamptey