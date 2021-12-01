Man United latest transfer target would be the perfect signing

This would be a really interesting signing for United.

Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Tariq Lamptey from Brighton, with Ralf Rangnick said to be a fan of the flying full-back.

Lamptey was close to breaking into the first team at Chelsea, but for the presence of Reece James, who has gone on to have an extremely impressive career already.

Brighton could well be unlikely to want to sell such an important part of their team, especially after letting Ben White go during the summer.

However, if United are interested enough, there are plenty of swap deals that they could orchestrate, with Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial all potentially on the way out.

The club could also part ways with Diogo Dalot as part of a potential deal, who is currently the second-choice right-back, and is said to be eager for more minutes.

A recent report said Rangnick is interested in the signing, as he begins to outline his transfer targets.

Tariq Lamptey

Signing the Brighton full-back would kill two birds for United, and should be really high on their list of priorities.

Firstly, it would fix the Aaron Wan-Bissaka situation, as his performances have not been good enough lately.

Secondly, it would suit the style Rangnick wants to implement at the club, which requires full-backs to push up and create chances in the opposition’s final third.

It would also greatly improve the output of Jadon Sancho, or whichever attacker plays on the right-hand side.

Wan-Bissaka under Solskjaer did look good at times, when the team was specifically asked to defend, but when it comes to attacking and putting in crosses, he is seriously left behind.

And based on the way football is going (with the importance of James, Joao Cancelo and Trent Alexander-Arnold to their teams), the full-back has become more important than ever.

Perhaps United would be willing to break the bank on Lamptey for this reason.

