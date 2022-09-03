Chelsea left to regret one major transfer decision

They made a big mistake.

Chelsea laboured to a 2-1 win over West Ham at home on Saturday, with Thomas Tuchel’s side quite lucky to escape with all three points.

A helpful VAR decision and two late goals made sure they won the game, after a mixed start to the season.

They have signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an attempt to bolster their attack, but even the most optimistic Chelsea fan won’t be too excited about this bit of transfer news.

This comes after they spent a fortune on Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, both of whom failed miserably at the club.

They had some bright sparks, on occasion, but for the most part they were completely underwhelming and disappointing signings.

Chelsea flops.

Lukaku and Werner were both brought in to replace Tammy Abraham, who left the club after he was deemed surplus to requirements by Thomas Tuchel.

They got a decent fee for him off Roma, but upon reflection, he would have been worth a lot more money had they just kept him.

Abraham has scored 28 goals for the Italian giants since joining, but it’s not just goals that he brings to Jose Mourinho’s side.

Tammy Abraham missed at Chelsea

He leads the line brilliantly, holding the ball up and working extremely hard for the side, making sure that no defender he plays against has an easy day.

Compare that to Chelsea’s forwards, who often go through a game without even really effecting it. Abraham puts his stamp on the game, and he was built perfectly for the Premier League.

But they let him go.

Armando Broja.

This should come as a lesson to all clubs, that the newer, shinier toy, is not always the better one. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side, as Chelsea are learning.

Ironically, the man who could save Chelsea is somebody that the club were happy to lose this summer – Armando Broja.

Broja shares some of the same physical traits that Abraham has, and could be the man that ends up leading the line for Chelsea this season.

They would be far wiser putting their time and effort into making him a better player than relying on Aubameyang for a maximum of 18 months before he moves on again.

