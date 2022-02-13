Irish trio secure three points for Swansea in Championship

Two fine goals from the Irishmen…

Swansea defeated Bristol 3-1 on Sunday afternoon, and it was three Irishmen who were instrumental in helping secure all three points.

It was a hard-fought victory for Swansea, after they went a goal down in the first half. But two Irishmen stepped up to save the day for Russell Martin’s side – Michael Obafemi and Cyrus Christie.

Firstly, Christie got the assist for Obafemi’s goal, as his cross into the box was met by the young striker, who made it two goals in two games.

Swansea helped by Michael Obafemi

It was an excellent day for Christie, who not only got an assist, but also managed to get on the scoresheet shortly afterwards.

Galway man Ryan Manning was unwilling to let the game pass him by without getting in on the fun, as he put in a fine cross for Christie’s goal.

🎯 @cyruschristie's first goal for the Swans 😍 pic.twitter.com/3FVxZrrrd4 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 13, 2022

Manning was also excellent at the back, making one challenge in particular that could have been a goal if not for his timing.

Irish trio at Swansea

While Christie is unlikely to become a regular starter for Ireland, it is great to see him doing well in the Championship, especially considering the efforts he has made off the pitch.

Obafemi on the other hand could be someone who is starting to wonder whether he could force his way into Stephen Kenny’s plans.

Still only 21 years of age, the young Irishman has shown in the past that he has real quality, and could be the goalscorer that Ireland need in years to come.

Manning is another man who could come into the Ireland team, as we do not have an abundance of options in his position.

Given he is only 25 years of age, he could be someone in a green jersey a lot going forward, if he continues to perform at this level.

