Gabriel Agbonlahor backs Aston Villa to sign former Liverpool legend

This would be absolutely massive.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Aston Villa to sign former Liverpool legend Luis Suarez.

Agbonlahor, who used to play for Villa and remains a fan of the club he once captained, said that manager Steven Gerrard can use his connections to bring some massive names to the team.

This has already been proven by the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho, who has always admired his former teammate Gerrard.

Agbonlahor seems extremely excited by this signing, but doesn’t want Gerrard to sit back. Instead he wants him to go chasing Suarez.

Gabby Agbonlahor on Luis Suarez and Aston Villa

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “Honestly, when I first saw it I thought ‘nah’. Then I thought ‘yeah, this is Steven Gerrard’.

“This is no Mickey Mouse ex-footballer, this is Steven Gerrard. One of England and Liverpool’s greatest ever players.

“He is going to have the most amazing relationship with the likes of Coutinho.

“Go and get Suarez next! Us Villa fans we aren’t stopping.”

Agbonlahor continued: “It’s such an exciting signing because, yes Coutinho has not been in the form he showed at Liverpool, but if he can get the 70 per cent of the Coutinho from Liverpool…

“The goals he used to score from outside the box, the quick feet, honestly it is so exciting.”

Luis Suarez to Aston Villa?

Despite Agbonlahor’s best wishes, this is not a deal that seems likely to happen for a number of reasons.

Aletico Madrid have already sold Kieran Trippier, and won’t be eager to let go of another one of their most experienced players.

On top of that, Villa really don’t need to sign a striker, with Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings both more than capable of leading the line.

This comes after former Ireland international Tony Cascarino tipped Gerrard to use his Liverpool connections to try and sign Roberto Firmino, a move that also seems extremely unlikely.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, Luis Suarez