Steven Gerrard responds to chorus of boos at Old Trafford

No less than he expected.

Steven Gerrard unsurprisingly received a chorus of boos when he came out at Old Trafford during Monday night’s game between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

The Villa manager returned to Old Trafford for his first time as a manager, but saw his side knocked out of the FA Cup by United.

Despite the reaction, he seemed completely unbothered by the boos, and almost seemed to welcome them, as he turned to face the United fans dishing out the jeers.

Steven Gerrard booed by Old Trafford

United went a goal ahead in the first half thanks to a fine header from Scott McTominay. His midfield partner Fred put in a delicious ball that McTominay calmly headed home.

🔴 He's @ManUtd's main man at the moment 🤩@mctominay10 like a prime number 9️⃣ in the box 😅#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/atWV9WCISe — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2022

Man United 1-0 Aston Villa

Both sides went close throughout the rest of the first half, with David de Gea making some nice saves before half-time. The United keeper was undeniably the busier of the two as the game went on.

The second half saw Villa step it up a notch, and they can consider themselves very unlucky not to have equalised just before the 60th minute.

Danny Ings had the ball in the back of the net, but after a lengthy VAR review, it appeared as though Edinson Cavani was fouled in the buildup.

VAR checked the goal for a number of things, including a potential handball and what looked like a close call for an offside too.

Ollie Watkins scored minutes later, but again, it was disallowed as Ings was offside in the buildup.

Mason Greenwood had a few chances to put the game to bed, as did Marcus Rashford, who was kept quiet by Matty Cash for most of the second half.

Ralf Rangnick will be delighted to advance to the next stage of the competition after a difficult few games in charge.

