Steven Gerrard has ruthless response to Michael Owen question

No coming back from that…

Steven Gerrard made his return to Anfield on Saturday afternoon but in the form of Aston Villa manager. The former Liverpool captain received a hero’s welcome at the game, where his side put up a valiant effort.

However, their resilient performance was not enough to keep Jurgen Klopp’s team out, and their relentless pressure eventually paid off in the form of a Mo Salah penalty.

While the match finished 1-0, Liverpool squandered a number of late chances to seal the game.

Gerrard will ultimately be pleased with how his team played though, as they look to continue moving up the table.

Steven Gerrard response to Michael Owen

The Villa manager was being interviewed by Michael Owen after the game, with his former teammate wondering what it was like returning to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

He asked: “We’ve all gone back to Anfield in different guises, I must admit I hated going back to play against them. What were your emotions like going back today, and how did it feel taking a team to your home?”

Gerrard simply replied: “If I played for Man United I’d hate coming back here as well…”

To be fair to Steven Gerrard, this is a brilliant answer to Michael Owen… pic.twitter.com/a14TEl2ssY — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) December 11, 2021

This is of course a reference to the fact that Owen made the controversial decision to sign for Manchester United, despite having played for Liverpool in the past.

Steven Gerrard on return to Anfield

Gerrard received a standing ovation from the fans at Anfield before the game kicked off, and was clearly quite appreciative of the fact.

Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield for the first time since he left the club in 2015 to a massive reception 👏 pic.twitter.com/0psxdUC1hA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 11, 2021

Speaking after the game, he said: “I understand there will be emotion around it for me and my family. I tried to focus on Aston Villa and make sure that was the priority.

“I was very respectful and thankful for the reception I got, which was only natural because of the years of my life I gave to this club.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool, michael owen, Steven Gerrard