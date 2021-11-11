Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher mock Gary Neville over Steven Gerrard appointment

Brutal…

Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher have taken to Twitter to mock Gary Neville over Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard appointment earlier today.

The pair are not giving Neville a moment’s rest, as they’re taking a jab at their colleague over his controversial stance on the Manchester United manager.

Richards got the ball rolling, tweeting to ask whether or not Carragher is going to “protect” Gerrard the way that Neville allegedly does with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

I wonder if @Carra23 is gonna protect Gerrard like @GNev2 protects solskjaer👀👀👀👀👀👀 but that’s not my business 🐸 — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) November 11, 2021

Carragher then replied, clearly mocking Neville, sarcastically saying: “They should keep him as they’ve tried Dean Smith and Steve Bruce before, so they’re not going down that road again.”

“They should keep him as they’ve tried Dean Smith & Steve Bruce before so they’re not going down that road again!” 👀😂😂 https://t.co/cycwamnj0T — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 11, 2021

This is clearly a dig at Neville’s defence of Solskjaer, a point he has often made in the past, that because United have hired world class managers in the past and it hasn’t gone exactly to plan, they should never do so again.

Many have pointed out the flaws in Neville’s logic in the past, asking if the same rationale would be applied to players, and that if a big money signing didn’t work out at United, would they then never spend a lot on a player again.

Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa

Carragher was quick to congratulate Gerrard on the appointment, and becoming a Premier League manager at such a young age, but it did come with some words of warning.

While he said that he has been impressed by Gerrard as a manager based on his time at Rangers, calls for the former Liverpool captain to be Jurgen Klopp’s successor should be ignored, at least for the time being.

Gerrard has hinted at wanting the Liverpool job in the past, but claimed that the Liverpool supporters do not want him in charge.

“The Liverpool fans don’t want me to be the manager of Liverpool Football Club,” Gerrard told ITV News earlier this year. “They want Jurgen Klopp to continue as manager and I am totally with all of them. I wish you knew how much we loved Jurgen Klopp.

