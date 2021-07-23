Steven Gerrard was “shocked” he was linked with Everton job

“It is never a possibility as far as I’m concerned.”

Steven Gerrard has said that he was “shocked” that his name was ever linked with the Everton manager’s job.

Before former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez took over at Everton, it was the former Liverpool captain that was said to be on Everton’s radar.

While the majority of football fans saw it as extremely unlikely, a job at such a big Premier League club would have been a tempting job for Gerrard purely from a career perspective.

But unsurprisingly, he said that he had no idea why his name was mentioned in association with the Everton job, and that it’s “never a possibility” as far he’s concerned.

Steven Gerrard on Everton rumours

“Rafa wasn’t born in the city, he’s not a red through-and-through and he never played against Everton for 20 years and competed against them, so I think it’s a very different situation [to mine],” Gerrard said to ESPN.

“Rafa is his own man and will make his own professional decisions, so there’s no surprise that he wanted to get back in the Premier League at a big club and have the opportunity to compete against all the top teams in the league, so I wasn’t very shocked and surprised at all in all honesty.

“I was very shocked and surprised that my name was linked to the job. I don’t know where it came from, whether it was paper talk or if there was any truth in it, I’m not sure.

The Athletic reported that Gerrard was on Everton’s shortlist after Carlo Ancelotti left the club and made a return to Real Madrid earlier in the summer.

While the Rangers manager has seemingly ruled out ever taking over at Everton, it’s still on the cards that he ends up in charge at Anfield, especially based on how well he’s doing in Scotland.

Speaking back in March, Gerrard said: “Is it a dream for me to one day be the Liverpool manager? Yes, it is. But not yet and who’s to say I’ll ever be good enough? Who says I’ll be the owners’ choice?”

