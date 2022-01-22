Steven Gerrard stares down Everton fans following bottle incident

Not bothered by the response.

Steven Gerrard stared down the Everton fans at half-time on his first return to Goodison Park as a manager.

It came minutes after he saw his side go a goal up, thanks to a gorgeous header from summer signing Emi Buendia.

Buendia’s header came from a Lucas Digne corner, who did not receive a warm welcome from his former club after the goal.

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa

A bottle was launched from the crowd at Digne and Matty Cash, resulting in both players being hurt for a few moments.

An announcement was made at the stadium urging fans not to behave in this manner, and it was widely condemned online.

Speaking at half-time, Jermaine Jenas strongly criticised the incident, and said that he feels football is going back to the dark days with moments like this.

Matty Cash after the game described it as “crazy”, and said that he was disappointed to see it happen.

Police and Everton staff are said to be investigating the incident.

Steven Gerrard Everton fans

As he left the pitch at half-time, the Everton fans were understandably giving Gerrard a tough time, but it didn’t even come close to fazing the Liverpool legend.

He stared down the crowd, giving the Everton loyal a wry smile as he walked down the tunnel, clearly enjoying the occasion.

Make no mistake, Steven Gerrard is fully up for this! 😤 pic.twitter.com/zW7wmr3Gxf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 22, 2022

Gerrard is no stranger to getting a hostile response from his opposition fans, as the Manchester United crowd at Old Trafford gave him a chorus of boos when he walked out on to the pitch.

The second half of the game saw Everton grow into the occasion, and they came close on a couple of occasions, but Villa defended well to ensure that they moved into 10th place.

After the game, Gerrard celebrated with his players on the pitch, again giving the Everton fans what BT Sport presenter referred to a a “cheeky grin”.

