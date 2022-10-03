Steven Gerrard snaps at journalist over Cameron Archer question

He didn’t appreciate that at all.

Steven Gerrard snapped at a journalist over a question about youngster Cameron Archer after Aston Villa’s 0-0 draw with Leeds United on Sunday.

Gerrard was clearly unhappy with the question about Archer, who didn’t come off the bench in their scoreless draw at Elland Road.

After the game, a journalist asked Gerrard whether or not Archer was considered to come in when Villa were chasing a goal against the 10 men of Leeds, and if the youngster was “chomping at the bit”.

Steven Gerrard on Cameron Archer

Gerrard told BirminghamLive : “He’s only done one full session. Is he chomping at the bit? 100 per cent. You’re a fan of Cameron, you, aren’t ya? Or are you a mate of the family?

“Something’s going on because you’ve asked me 25 questions this year and I reckon 19 have been on Cam Archer. You’re a fan aren’t ya?”

Speaking about Villa’s misfortunes in front of goal, Gerrard added: “We have had 19 shots on goal and 12 inside the area so we need to be better.

“Leeds defended well and dug in and you would expect that but we created more than enough and it was that last bit that was missing. If we had found that we would have been happy.”

Archer was linked with a number of loan moves during the summer, with a whole host of Championship clubs interested, but all parties agreed the best thing for the player was to stay at Villa.

However, he may be beginning to regret that decision, as he is yet to start a league game this season, or play any significant level of minutes.

As a result, he lost his place in the England U21 team, where he has seriously impressed in the past. Perhaps Gerrard will consider giving him a run next week against Nottingham Forest, in what could be a huge game for the manager’s future.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Steven Gerrard