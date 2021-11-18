Steven Gerrard gives Liverpool talk no time in first press conference

This will be music to Aston Villa fan’s ears.

Steven Gerrard has taken part in his first press conference as manager of Aston Villa, and it’s safe to say he did everything fans of the club will have wanted him to do.

The Liverpool legend took over at Villa last week, leaving Rangers to replace Dean Smith, who has since gone to Norwich.

And in his first press conference, understandably, he was asked about how difficult a decision it was to leave Rangers in the middle of a title race.

Steven Gerrard on joining Aston Villa

He accepted that it wasn’t an easy call to make, but insisted that he wanted that press conference to be exclusively about Aston Villa.

Just moments later, he was asked about how he will feel returning to Anfield to take on Liverpool in three weeks.

He replied: “In terms of Liverpool, again, I don’t think this press conference should be about any other club but Aston Villa. We have to show respect to our supporters.

“I think everyone knows around the world how much Liverpool means to me, but the focus and my commitment is very much on Aston Villa. I’m all in. I promise our supporters that that’s the case.

Steven Gerrard’s ambitions with Aston Villa

When asked about what he believes would be a successful time at the Midlands club, Gerrard was quick to aim high.

He said: “Success in football is always about winning football matches. Long-term, I think the club would like to be back at a European level.

“I don’t think it’s the right time to put any date on that. But for me, more importantly it’s about focusing on the short-term, which is Brighton at the weekend.

“We need to start winning football matches again and moving up the table.”

🗣 'It's important to make sure this press conference is about Aston Villa." Steven Gerrard says it's an 'real honour' to be #AVFC's Head Coach and promises his supporters he is all in ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Eu5coIYDea — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 18, 2021

