Steven Gerrard names five Aston Villa players who need to improve

No punches pulled here.

Steven Gerrard has named five Aston Villa players that he feels need to improve their attacking output if the team is to climb up the table.

Villa drew 1-1 away to Nottingham Forest on Monday, with Steve Cooper’s side having more chances than Gerrard’s did on the night.

Despite only registering two shots on target, Gerrard feels as though his attacking players need to do more with the opportunities they do get.

Specifically, he namedropped Philippe Coutinho, Emi Buendia, Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey as players who he is expecting more from.

Steven Gerrard on Aston Villa form

He said: “I need effort and application. A lot of our performance is okay up until a certain point. If you look around our dressing room and see Coutinho, Buendia, Watkins and Ings. Bailey will be back soon too.

“I need these players to step up and provide big moments and go and be headline-writers for us.”

🗣 "I need these players to step up." Steven Gerrard calls on Coutinho, Buendia, Watkins, Ings and Bailey to be "headline writers" for Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/qWN3IoZ2TU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 10, 2022

Roy Keane agreed with Gerrard’s comment, insisting Villa definitely should have beaten a Forest team who have been shipping goals in recent weeks.

He said: “He says in the interview they’re not finding a way, but Forest were there for the taking. That’s where you need courage from your attacking players. Get a desire to score a goal.

“It’s different when the keeper makes six brilliant saves and he gets man of the match, that happens. But when you haven’t even tested the goalkeeper…

“You look at the attacking players, they’re key. The bottom line is to put the ball in the back of the net. If they’re not, and he (Gerrard) gets to January, you have to get the players in who will score the goals for Aston Villa.”

🗣 "Bottom line is you've got to put the ball in the back of the net, that's what you're in the team for." Roy Keane says Aston Villa's attacking players need to step up after they only recorded two shots on target pic.twitter.com/iNT5tC5z60 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 10, 2022

Read next: Roy Keane tells MNF audience of love for Cork hurling hero and All-Ireland Final day

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, Steven Gerrard