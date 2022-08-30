Steven Gerrard addresses elephant in the room at Aston Villa

Times are tough for the gaffer.

Steven Gerrard has addressed the elephant in the room during his most recent press conference as Aston Villa manager.

Villa find themselves in 15th place in the league, with just three points that came from a crucial 2-1 win over Frank Lampard’s Everton side.

They have suffered defeats to Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and most recently West Ham, a result that saw Gerrard and his team booed off the pitch at Villa Park.

Things don’t get much easier for the Liverpool legend either, with games against Arsenal and Manchester City next up.

Gerrard’s trip to Arsenal could be a crucial one, as he will know that three points here could buy him some time in the job.

Speaking ahead of the game on Wednesday night, Gerrard addressed the fact that his job does seem to be in danger.

Steven Gerrard on Aston Villa situation

He said: “I’m very much aware of the fans’ reaction to recent results and I think that’s fair. I can assure them that we’re doing everything we can to turn our results around.

“We lost the game with a really unlucky deflection, there has been a fair reaction from our supporters, and we accept this.

“They will give me everything they’ve got, you can’t doubt them in terms of application and commitment. They are desperate to change things.”

He concluded with some inspirational words in an attempt to rally the support of the fans and the team itself.

He said: “Let’s face this challenge together, I’ll do everything I can to protect and support the players.

“I’ve got total belief and confidence in these players.”

If Gerrard does lose the next two games against difficult opposition, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him become the second manager in the Premier League sacked this season, after Scott Parker was let go by Bournemouth on Tuesday morning.

