Steve McClaren in line for shocking return to Man United on one condition

This would be an interesting appointment.

Steve McClaren could in line for a shocking return to Manchester United as assistant manager, if the latest reports are to be believed.

A number of reports suggest that McClaren could return to be assistant manager, on the condition that Erik ten Hag is hired as manager.

McClaren was Alex Ferguson’s assistant when United won the treble in 1999, arguably the club’s most successful ever achievement.

United later won the League titles in 2000 and 2001, thus ensuring they won every title contested while McClaren was at the club.

He then left to become Middlesbrough manager, before going on to manage a number of clubs, including England.

Most recently, he was a technical advisor at Derby County, but stepped back from this role due to the ongoing financial woes at the Championship club.

Many United fans may be confused by the prospect of a 60-year-old who has been relatively unsuccessful as a manager returning to the club, but he and ten Hag do have a relationship.

He and the Dutchman worked together at FC Twente, and given he was in charge during one of the club’s most successful eras, perhaps there is reason to believe United really are looking at him.

A criticism of United is that they often rely on nostalgia too heavily, hiring people who were around when things were better in Manchester.

This has not proved to be a wise business strategy, and you would expect it is one that Ralf Rangnick will look to move away from, given he has no ties to what the club was 20 years ago.

However, it is believed that those on the board are convinced that the key to bringing success back to United is by having people around the club who are familiar with the “United DNA”.

