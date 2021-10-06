Extremely overwhelming statistics.

Almost 95% of Newcastle fans want Steve Bruce to leave the club, according to a recent survey conducted by Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST).

A number of the statistics that can be found in the survey are extremely damning, and show a fanbase that are entirely unhappy with the way their club is being run.

Of the 5,649 survey respondents, 94.3% said Bruce should resign and 94.4% think those in power at the club will fail to make the “necessary changes” to avoid relegation this season.

The problems do not stop with the manager though, as 92.4% of fans said they were unhappy with the club’s preparations for the season as a whole.

In the survey, NUST wrote: “There is serious concern that repeated mistakes and underperformance will ultimately contribute to a third relegation in 13 seasons.”

Results from Newcastle United's supporters trust annual survey: 🗳 Nearly 95% voted that Steve Bruce should leave the club 📈 92.4% of members unhappy with the clubs preparations for the season 📈 93.8% in favour of Saudi-backed takeover going through pic.twitter.com/eu1a3JrQjO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 5, 2021

Newcastle currently sit in the relegation zone, with three points from seven games, and still without a win in the league this season.

This comes after they only signed one player during the summer – Joe Willock – who played for the club on loan last year, thus not really improving on last year’s team.

Steve Bruce: I won’t quit the Newcastle United job.

The Newcastle manager recently said that he won’t quit the job, as he vowed to keep fighting for the team.

Bruce said: “I can’t sit here and say it’s not difficult. I understand their frustration, I really, really do. For me, it’s all about the team and the way they were as a crowd towards the team and the atmosphere they generated.

“What can I say about the chants? Look, I’ll say it again: I’m never one to walk away or quit when there’s a fight on our hands.

“I’ll continue to try to do the best I can in this situation and hope I can draw on the experience I’ve had over the last 20-odd years to stand me in good stead and try to keep out the noise.”

