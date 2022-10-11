Stephen Kenny on the chances Will Smallbone and Joe Hodge have of making next senior squad

Some interesting comments from the gaffer.

Stephen Kenny has implied that Will Smallbone could be in the next Ireland senior squad, after an impressive campaign with Jim Crawford’s U21s.

Smallbone was one of the standout performers in Crawford’s underage side, and is now playing regular Championship football with Stoke City.

When asked this week about whether or not Smallbone was being considered, Kenny simply replied: “Will is doing well and is in the discussion for sure.”

Stephen Kenny on Will Smallbone

It’s no surprise to see that Kenny is considering putting Smallbone in the squad, as he has spoken very highly of him in the past.

Earlier in the year, he said: “I’d love to see him get a run of games because he definitely was exceptional yesterday and it was great to see that.

“He will obviously go and play Italy next week for the U21s but he definitely has a future with the senior international team you would feel, if he continues in that vein of form.”

Stephen Kenny on Joe Hodge and Connor Ronan

However, he did nOt speak with the same level of confidence about young Joe Hodge, who made his Premier League debut against Chelsea on Saturday.

He said that he would have preferred if it was his Wolves teammate Connor Ronan who made his debut instead, as he is further along in his progression.

“Personally, in relation to our squad, I would have preferred if it was Connor Ronan who came off the bench”, said Kenny.

“I spoke to him last week and I was hoping that he might be the one to come on because he can add to us. Joe is obviously very young and will be a significant player for the U21s in the next campaign.

“As a first team player and a senior international, it’s a big jump at the moment but it’s a great achievement to play for Wolves. They have a couple of injuries in that position but it’s a great achievement to go and get into their first team so quickly, a great achievement for him.”

