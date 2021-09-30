Stephen Kenny explains decision behind calling up Will Keane

The Ireland manager also discussed the omission of Anthony Scully.

Stephen Kenny has explained his decision behind calling up Will Keane to the Republic of Ireland squad.

The former Manchester United underage star has been called up, after years of speculation, to the squad to take on Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Keane ended up only making a handful of appearances for United’s first team, before spells at Hull, Ipswich and Wigan, where he is currently plying his trade.

Stephen Kenny on Will Keane

Speaking about the decision to call up the striker, Kenny described Keane as a “good option” for the Irish team.

“He leads the line quite well, he has a good appreciation of the players around him,” the Ireland manager said about Keane.

“I had a good chat with him recently. His form has been very consistent… He’s good to watch, he’s a very clever player. He has a good touch, a very intelligent footballer. He has impressed us.”

Will Keane this season with Wigan Athletic 🔎 ⏲️ 9 starts

⚽️ 4 goals

🅰️ 2 assists

⭐️ Average Fotmob rating of 7.3

🔟 Playing mostly as a number ten

🗣️ Proving to be a useful link player in the position Welcome aboard Will 🙌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/k7m26y7l0Q — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 30, 2021

Stephen Kenny on Anthony Scully

While some Ireland fans might be excited at the prospect of having Keane in the squad, it comes at a price, as young Scully misses out as a result.

The 22-year-old has six goals to his name in 10 league games for Lincoln City this season in League One, compared to Keane’s four goals in nine starts.

What is also somewhat surprising is Kenny going with experience over youth, which is something he has not done as Ireland manager thus far, something Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele and Gavin Bazunu know all too well.

Ireland international squad

Seamus Coleman and Dara O’Shea both miss out on this international break through injury, while Enda Stevens, Jason Knight and Chiedozie Ogbene all return to the squad after injury.

The Ireland squad does have quite a strong look to it, with Stevens expected to walk back into the Starting XI and offer something far more dangerous going forward than James McClean did.

