Tom Cannon should be top of Stephen Kenny’s list of priorities

Something the Ireland manager simply has to do.

Tom Cannon is currently lighting up the Championship during his loan spell with Preston North End from Everton.

Incredibly, the youngster has scored six goals in six games for Preston, who have begun really chasing promotion via the playoffs since Cannon arrived.

The Aintree man has had a great 2023 so far, but what would make it even better, would be his first senior cap for Ireland, and it’s something Stephen Kenny should be seriously considering.

Cannon was not included in the most recent Ireland squad which beat Latvia and lost to France, likely due to the fact that he was only beginning his senior football journey after playing for Everton’s youth teams until that point.

He did play for Jim Crawford’s Under 21s though, where he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Iceland at Turner’s Cross.

Stephen Kenny needs to cap Tom Cannon

Cannon clearly has an instinctive knowledge of where the back of the net is, and while Evan Ferguson is grabbing all the headlines from an Irish perspective, we can’t ignore what this young man is doing with Preston.

Another one to the tally, plus a last minute winner from @bradpotts17

Cannon is eligible to play for both Northern Ireland and England, so if Ireland do manage to secure him it would be a real statement of intent from Kenny going forward.

We really shouldn’t be missing out on a talent like this.

While we will have plenty of options going forward for the qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar, Kenny would be wise to go with the players in form, as opposed to those who are struggling to find the back of the net.

For instance, Cannon is playing alongside Troy Parrott almost every week with Preston, and it’s clear which one of the two is in better form at present.

They have a nice partnership, and Parrott is doing some decent work off the ball, but the most important thing is scoring goals, and Cannon knows how to do it.

