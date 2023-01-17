Stephen Kenny could be dealt yet another blow following Stephen Rice news

Not again…

Stephen Kenny could be dealt yet another blow following the latest news surrounding Stephen Rice.

Rice, who is currently Ireland’s chief scout and opposition analyst, is reported to be in the running for the vacant Swindon Town job.

According to Daniel McDonnell of the Irish Independent, Rice is looking for a permanent role in England, having never made an appearance there as a player.

Rice has quite a good CV when it comes to talent identification, as he helped with the development of the likes of Nathan Collins and Jason Knight from his time with the DDSL.

While a job managing Swindon would undeniably be great news for Rice and exciting for a young, promising Irish coach, it could well create yet another headache for Kenny.

Stephen Rice to Swindon Town?

This comes after Kenny has already lost some crucial members of his coaching staff so far, including the likes of Damien Duff and Anthony Barry.

Barry most recently was a senior coach at Belgium, with a side that did not exactly cover itself in glory at the World Cup, failing to escape the group stage.

Kenny has struggled to have an established and settled coaching team since becoming the Ireland boss, which could have led to the inconsistent results during his time in charge.

Rice’s potential exit would only worsen that sort of problem, and time will tell if Kenny will find a suitable replacement for the former Shamrock Rovers man.

This sort of uncertainty is not ideal for Kenny going into what is already an immensely difficult European Championship qualifying group, that includes France, Netherlands and Greece.

Ireland host France in their first game of the campaign in the Aviva Stadium on 27 March.

