Stephen Kenny gives update on Seamus Coleman

A race against the clock…

Stephen Kenny has given an update on Seamus Coleman’s fitness ahead of Monday night’s game against France.

Coleman wasn’t in the squad against Latvia due to a thigh strain, though it’s unclear whether he would have played the friendly game any way.

Since Sean Dyche arrived at Everton, Coleman has been a crucial part of the team, and would likely be an important part of Kenny’s plans for the France game if he is fit.

However, Ireland fans will face a nervous wait to see if the captain of the national team is fit enough to take on a very strong French side.

Stephen Kenny on Seamus Coleman

I thought Kenny might start Doherty on the left and Coleman on the right against France but Callum O'Dowda's performance last night must give him a good chance of playing. Coleman's in better form than Doherty but Doherty could be better for relieving pressure vs the French 🤔 pic.twitter.com/peoqp87HWL — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 23, 2023

Kenny said: “He would be part of our plans, for sure, so I’m just waiting on to see how the situation goes.

“Seamus is in good form, probably in his best form in the last two years as he had that hamstring injury four or five times last year and he was struggling with it.

“People thought he was getting old but it was never about that. He needed a run of frequent training and regular matches in the Premier League have been good for him.

“I was at the game last week at Brentford when they won 1-0 and he played really well. He was flying up the wing… It would be ideal to have him but regardless we have the capacity to put in strong performances.”

If Coleman is fit, it’s unclear whether or not he would play in a wing-back position or as part of the a three at the back.

Either way, playing somewhere on that right side, he would have to deal with the terrifying pace of Kylian Mbappe if he is to play.

