Stephen Kenny drops Starting XI hint for Scotland game

A problem solved?

Stephen Kenny has dropped somewhat of a hint with regards to his upcoming Starting XIs for the games against Scotland and Armenia.

Kenny was speaking to the press ahead of Saturday night’s game against Scotland, when the subject of Robbie Brady was brought up.

Brady returns to the squad after missing out on the most recent one due to a lack of gametime and fitness.

Now starting every week with Preston North End, and doing very well, he is back in the squad, and could well make it back into the starting lineup too.

According to John Fallon of the Examiner, Kenny views Brady as a left wing-back, where he is playing his football at Preston for the most part.

Stephen Kenny on Robbie Brady

Brady being viewed as a left wing-back could be good news, as it does make it slightly more likely for him to break his way into the team.

James McClean is his main competition for a spot in the team at left wing-back, with Ryan Manning left out of the squad entirely.

McClean’s performances for Ireland have improved as of late, and he is a fan-favourite at Wigan.

However, at 33 years of age, playing two games in four days may be a little bit too much for the hard-working veteran.

Brady could well be a shoe-in to start the second game of the campaign, if Kenny is to persist with a three at the back.

Robbie Brady

Speaking following his recall to the Ireland team, Brady said that the hardest part of not playing regular football was the mental aspect of it.

He said: “Obviously, it is difficult when you are out, and missing the trips is a hard one to take, but my body wasn’t behaving itself.

“That’s the hardest part of the whole thing, the mental side of it. When you’re younger, you just brush things off, and you just get on with it.”

The returning Robbie Brady gives @corkTOD some insight into his time without a club and what it was like watching Stephen Kenny's team while not involved #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/deH6fRuILy — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 19, 2022

