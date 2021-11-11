Richie Sadlier makes the case for Stephen Kenny to get a new contract

He and Liam Brady were going at it tonight…

Richie Sadlier has made the case for Stephen Kenny to be given a new contract, after Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Portugal on Thursday night.

Kenny’s contract is up in July of next year, and Liam Brady says that the FAI should wait for a few more games to see if he should be given an extension.

Richie Sadlier on Stephen Kenny

Sadlier said: “It would be lovely to sit here and talk about a win, but we didn’t. I keep coming back to it though, the realistic expectations of the squad that we have, given so many of them are new to international football, has to be factored into international football.

“I think we’ve seen absolutely everything from Stephen’s approach in the players’ response. I think we’ve seen his approach to blooding new players.”

Given the number of players blooded and style of play introduced, @RichieSadlier believes the FAI have seen enough to award Stephen Kenny a new contract

📺 https://t.co/12VvQ93rKd

📻 https://t.co/Onwqfd42AQ

💻 https://t.co/gKUO2jcTtR #RTEsoccer #IRLPOR pic.twitter.com/MjoBtFd7S6 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 11, 2021

Before the game, he said that based on the players Kenny has at his disposal, the job he is doing is impressive enough to have earned a new contract.

Sadlier saw the funny side of him and Brady’s interactions at the end of the night though…

Good performance, decent result, and plenty of reasons for us all to believe we are improving 🇮🇪 (and Liam just told me privately that I’m right about everything) — Richie Sadlier (@RichieSadlier) November 11, 2021

Brady argued that there is no need to rush into giving Kenny a new contract after what he saw as one of the “worst World Cup qualifying campaigns” in Irish history.

Speaking after the game, the team’s captain Seamus Coleman also said that he wants Kenny to stay in the job, and that this is the mood of the rest of the squad.

Read next: Check out our five talking points from the game tonight here, where we go into detail about what we learned from the 0-0 draw with Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: richie sadlier, stephen kenny