Stephen Kenny reveals shocking details surrounding collapse in 2019

Stephen Kenny has opened up about a shocking incident in 2019, where he collapsed as a result of an “electrical issue” with his heart.

The Irish manager was speaking about Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game, and how it brought back some “traumatic” memories for him.

He said that he collapsed at an airport in Sweden while he was managing Ireland’s under 21 side, and the team’s medical staff were forced to do CPR on him.

Speaking to Off The Ball, Kenny said: “It was very striking seeing Christian Eriksen, it was very traumatic. Looking at it on the TV, I got the impression he may have died. I wasn’t sure but the question mark was there.

“It brought back my own situation which I haven’t spoken about before, which was two years ago. With the Ireland U21s we played Sweden – we won 3-1 and it was a great performance – and the following morning, I wasn’t feeling well on the bus to the airport.

“At the airport I had a not dissimilar incident to Christian Eriksen. It was quite an ordeal.

“At the time, the doctor, Ronan Kearney, funnily enough he chose that weekend to get married, which was nice of him. We had a new doctor in, Mortimer O’Connor who stepped up from the U17s. It was a baptism of fire for Mortimer and he did brilliantly.

“I wasn’t feeling well, and I just collapsed. I’ve been informed since that Damien Doyle did CPR while the doctor got the defibrillator. The paramedics in the airport were on the scene very quickly.

“All of the players had gone through, and some staff, it was just a certain number of staff that had stayed with myself because they knew I wasn’t well. The players didn’t see it because they had gone through to get the flight, but there was a big scene at the airport.

“I was subsequently informed it was an electrical issue with my heart, there was a block, really, of electricity that the heart needs. It was traumatic at the time, for everyone.”

Kenny said that at the time, those who were in attendance thought he had died.

“Obviously it was very, very serious. They couldn’t get a pulse and couldn’t get a heartbeat. Apparently I turned blue, so it was a serious situation.

“Jim Crawford said to me the following morning, ‘I’m not going to lie to you Stephen. I thought you were dead.’

“I am very grateful, I had great medical care. The staff were amazing. Once I saw the Christian Eriksen situation I started to reflect on it, and I started just ringing them, and wondering how it affected them. We nearly moved on from it, all of us. They had their anecdotal stories, they didn’t think I was going to survive.”

Kenny admitted that he wondered if his health scare would affect his decision to take the Irish senior team’s job, but he now feels “fitter than ever”.

