Mikey Johnston is in Stephen Kenny’s Euro 2024 plans

Mikey Johnston is firmly in Stephen Kenny’s Euro 2024 plans, according to the Ireland manager.

It was confirmed earlier in the week that the Celtic winger had switched international teams from Scotland to Ireland, with Kenny clearly having gotten in touch.

Johnston, who is contracted to Celtic but currently on loan at Victoria Guimaraes, qualifies through his grandparents and played in front of Stephen Kenny last month when the Ireland manager travelled to Portugal.

Johnston is an exciting player, and Kenny has explained exactly what he feels he could bring to the table internationally.

Stephen Kenny on Mikey Johnston

A good example of Mikey Johnston's wing play when he's fit and firing ☘ Stephen Kenny loves a natural winger so expects him to be "important and very much involved in the campaign ahead" #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/gYljgC3XAp — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 2, 2023

He told the Irish Independent: “He has attributes that, to be honest, we probably don’t have in the squad. A winger of that ilk, a right footed left winger who can dribble and take people inside or outside.

“I thought the paperwork would have been done last week but it’s still not through. We’ll have to assess if he’s in the next squad but I expect him to be important and very much be involved in the campaign ahead.

“He played in four cup finals before he was 22, two Scottish Cups and two League Cup finals. He’s played a lot of big games and some good European games for Celtic.

“He’s someone who has a lot of talent but unfortunately missed out for a full year injured which was difficult for him. Celtic signed a lot of players and they’ve obviously been very successful so he’s had a period at Vitoria where he’s played the majority of games in a good league, a high standard. A very tactical league.”

Mikey Johnston

Kenny is right in saying that Ireland don’t really have a right-winger who can cut in on their left-foot, and he could prove to be a really useful asset for the team going forward.

However, it looks like the paperwork won’t have gotten over the line in time for Johnston to make his debut vs France later this month.

