Stephen Kenny responds to “British” comment from Luxembourg manager

He wasn’t having it.

Stephen Kenny has responded to the “British” comment made by the Luxembourg manager Lux Holtz this weekend.

Ahead of Sunday night’s World Cup qualifier, Holtz was praising the progression Ireland have made under Kenny in recent weeks.

However, it’s hard to know if the compliment was a genuine one, as he said that Ireland have played with more of a “British” style as of late.

Lux Holtz on Ireland

He said: “In the last matches they played more with the style that they played for 100 years, it was more British style. This fighting spirit, more long balls, more contacts…I think Ireland is in good shape.”

Understandably, Kenny was asked about Holtz’ comments in his own pre-match press conference, though he wasn’t willing to pay too much attention to it.

He responded: “I don’t really have any reaction. Anyone can say anything. I have no reaction to that. It’s certainly not accurate.”

When the subject was brought up again later in his press conference, Kenny did say that a “long pass is a good pass as well, if everyone commits and crowds in space and leaves Chiedozie Ogbene one-on-one.”

Luxembourg vs Ireland

While the game itself doesn’t seem too important on paper, given neither team can qualify for the World Cup, it does have quite a lot of significance for Kenny and his job going forward.

With his contract up in July of next year, the Ireland boss knows that he has to impress in the coming weeks in order to have it renewed.

Many, including Liam Brady, have said that a win on Sunday night (and a third-place finish in the group) is crucial if the Dublin native wants to keep his job as Ireland manager.

He will also want to get a win so as to put the defeat to Luxembourg in Dublin back in March well and truly behind him.

You can find everything you need to know about Ireland’s trip to Luxembourg tonight here.

