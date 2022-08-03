Stephen Kenny hits back at Jurgen Klopp criticism over Caoimhin Kelleher

Not backing down…

Stephen Kenny has hit back at Jurgen Klopp over comments the Liverpool manager made about goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher has missed the entirety of pre-season with an injury that Klopp believes he picked up on international duty.

Kelleher started all four of Ireland’s Nations League games at the beginning of the summer, where he was put through his paces in some really difficult matches.

Speaking about where the goalkeeper was fitness wise, Klopp said: “Yeah, Caoimh felt something after the international game and everybody, the medical department there, told him it’s fine and will be good after holiday.

“He came back and first training [session] felt it again. We checked it and it was not good so I think Caoimh will be another two, three weeks and then he should be fine.”

Kenny has since responded to Klopp, refusing to take his comments lying down, and insisting that if Kelleher was injured then Mark Travers would have played instead.

Stephen Kenny vs Jurgen Klopp

A report written by Daniel McDonnell of the Irish Independent said that Klopp’s comments came as a surprise to Kenny.

The Ireland boss said: “I actually wasn’t aware that he was injured, to be honest with you. If he had of been injured, he would have been out of training or not training.

“I’d have comfortably played Mark Travers because he really excelled in the training camp and it looks like he has come up a notch again.

“If Caoimhin wasn’t right, I would have selected Mark with full confidence. That was a surprise to me to see that.”

Kelleher played ahead of Gavin Bazunu, who picked up a knock that ruled him out of all four games, but it remains to be seen whether or not the Southampton man will take back his No. 1 jersey during the next international break in September.

It is a real shame that Kelleher has been injured all summer, as Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker also picked up an injury, so it would have provided some good game time for the young Corkman.

