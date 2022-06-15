Stephen Kenny puts incredible Josh Cullen season into perspective

Impressive stuff from the Anderlecht man.

Stephen Kenny’s comments about Josh Cullen after Ireland’s 1-1 draw with Ukraine on Tuesday night sum up the midfielder perfectly.

Cullen is one of three players who started all four of Ireland’s games in the space of nine days, alongside Nathan Collins and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Not only did he start all four games, but he was one of Ireland’s standout players over the international break in general.

Strangely, he seemed to grow into the international break, despite the fact he was playing a ludicrous amount of football in the space of just over a week.

Speaking after the game, he put Cullen’s efforts into perspective, revealing he had played 60 games this season.

Stephen Kenny on Josh Cullen

He said: “That’s his 60th game this year! You wouldn’t have thought it. 60 games and he’s still relentless.

“He’s become a key part of our team now and all the credit goes to him.”

Stephen Kenny praised the performance and the attitude of his players but admits his frustration that Ireland couldn't win the game against Ukraine in Lodz #rtesoccer #UKRvIRL #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/7pMqI479NQ — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 14, 2022

While Cullen’s four games also included quite a lot of traveling around Europe, he was also tasked with being a defensive midfielder in a team that had to do a lot of defending.

Simply put, he’ll certainly sleep this weekend.

Josh Cullen

Cullen’s club season was a good one this season, with Vincent Kompany trusting him massively in the Anderlecht midfield.

He does have a bit of a dilemma on his hands now though, as Kompany has moved to Burnley to become their new manager.

Cullen is far too good to be playing in the Championship, but he clearly has an excellent relationship with Kompany, and the Belgian might try and tempt him with a move to England.

However, off the back of this season, it’s more likely that a Premier League team comes in for the 26-year-old.

