Stephen Kenny offers insight into changes he must make for Scotland match

He also revealed that Ireland have been dealt an injury blow.

Stephen Kenny has offered insight into changes he must make for Saturday’s match between Ireland and Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game, Kenny said that there may be a change of tactics, but that he won’t abandon his philosophy either.

The game is being billed as a must-win for Ireland, as Scotland got off to a winning start in the group against Armenia on Wednesday night.

Kenny was asked about whether or not he will change things up ahead of the game, or whether he would stick to what he tried over the past week.

Stephen Kenny on Ireland vs Scotland

He said: “There’s a difference between tactics and the style of play. The style of play won’t change, we are committed to that, but we always have to adapt tactically – that’s a different question.”

He also confirmed that both John Egan and Seamus Coleman are out of Saturday’s game against Scotland, with other unnamed players facing a late fitness test to see if they are available in the Nations League game.

Egan came off on the hour mark against Ukraine, while Coleman appeared to be struggling during last weekend’s game against Armenia.

Stephen Kenny on Ireland vs Scotland

He was then asked about whether or not he feels his job is under pressure, with Ireland still yet to win a Nations League game.

He responded: “We are disappointed we have not got points on the board, I feel disappointed with that. I thought against Ukraine, every player gave everything of themselves.

“We could have made better of opportunities in the final third when we broke, and we didn’t get the right pass, but we went through the game without conceding one chance in the game, except for right at the death.”

LDLDDLDLLDLL ❌ Stephen Kenny on feeling the pressure as the Republic of Ireland look to win a UEFA Nations League game at their 13th attempt against Scotland tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/hcFH2Cf8pE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 10, 2022

Ireland vs Scotland kicks off at 5pm on Saturday.

