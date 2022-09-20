Stephen Kenny on dangers of a “one-size fits all rule”

An interesting take.

Stephen Kenny has discussed the dangers of a “one-size fits all rule” when it comes to selecting a Starting XI for Ireland’s upcoming Nations League games.

Kenny was speaking ahead of Saturday night’s game against Scotland, and discussing who might feature in his team.

He made it clear that he does not have a blanket rule for every single player when it comes to how often they are playing with their clubs.

He said: “It’s not ideal that any of the players that are not playing in their teams. It is not an ideal situation, particularly over a long period of time. I don’t think I can come in with a consistent rule, a one size fits all rule: we have to judge each case on its merits, the individual strengths of the team, what we need.

“You wouldn’t want to go in with too many players not having played matches. We even learned a bit about that in June with players had come in and had that five-week break and maybe had not been in their team for a couple of weeks before that, starting, so these are part of the learning curve for us.”

Stephen Kenny on his Ireland team

This level of flexibility from the Ireland manager leaves the door open for some players who have not been playing regular football this season to be given a chance against either Scotland or Armenia.

For example, Shane Duffy hasn’t started a Premier League game so far for Fulham this season, but will almost certainly feature in some capacity in one of the two games.

Matt Doherty is another who has hardly kicked a ball so far this season, but will likely start in the right wing-back role in at least one of the games.

