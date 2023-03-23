Stephen Kenny discusses long range goals conceded by Ireland

It’s becoming a trend…

Stephen Kenny has discussed the amount of long range goals conceded by Ireland in the past few years.

As pointed out by Andrew Cunneen, Ireland have faced 85 shots from outside the box in that time since the start of 2021.

The stats show that Ireland are currently conceding one in every ten shots from outside the box – the highest rate in Europe.

While it may be a concern going into a qualifying campaign, Kenny reckons it’s an accumulation of things going wrong, and not just one thing that his team needs to cut out.

Stephen Kenny on goals Ireland concede

He said: “The first goal last night is obviously unbelievable. Matt Doherty played a pass into midfield that was intercepted.

“I don’t think anyone could have got near the player in time, it’s just an unbelievable goal.”

Ireland 2-1 Latvia: Sensation strike from Roberts Uldrikis has the visitors back in the game

📺 Watch live on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer

🎙 Live commentary on @RTERadio1Extra:

📱 Live updates: https://t.co/3IjoDyki0I #rtesoccer #IRLLAT pic.twitter.com/Fh3cGDxDpx — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 22, 2023

Speaking to media on Thursday afternoon, Kenny continued: “They’re not all connected. Some of the earlier goals, two years ago, could have been closed down a lot better at various times.

“But sometimes a goal is scored like that that’s just an incredible goal. Obviously we shouldn’t have given away possession, but that’s just the way we play.

“Maybe it’s because of the way we play, because we’re an expansive team, that if we do give away possession it gives other teams a chance to hit it from distance.

“It’s not something we need to become overly fixated on. It’s a different tactical challenge against France than it is Latvia. All the players need to know what’s expected of them.

“I don’t agree with the idea that France have to dominate the game. We want to play the game on our terms. It will be a very interesting game tactically for us.”

