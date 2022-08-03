Stephen Kenny opens up on the Ireland goalkeeper situation

It’s all up in the air…

Stephen Kenny has opened up on the Ireland goalkeeper situation, with the gaffer insisting the opportunity is still there for anyone to grab with both hands.

Bazunu appeared to have established himself as Kenny’s first-choice goalkeeper, but he missed the most recent Nations League campaign with a back injury.

This resulted in Caoimhin Kelleher stepping in, with the Liverpool goalkeeper having a mixed display when he was tasked with standing between the sticks.

Many felt he could have done better for some of the goals we conceded, but his confidence with the ball at his feet really helped Ireland play out from the back at times.

There is also the small matter of Premier League first-choice goalkeeper Mark Travers, who had an incredible season with Bournemouth in the Championship last year.

As a result, Kenny has a tough decision on his hands with every game that comes around, and he has said that the door is still open for anyone to take the spot.

Stephen Kenny on goalkeeper situation

“The reality is there isn’t a number one,” said Kenny speaking to the Irish Independent. “We’ve had Gavin injured, we’ve had Caoimhin injured in different camps. It’s a competitive area and will remain a competitive area. The element of competition is important and you can’t say anyone has absolutely established themselves as number one.

“It (the Bazunu move) gives him a strong opportunity, and Mark also at Bournemouth. It’s interesting to see.”

All three keepers will be playing in the Premier League this season, unless Kelleher has a shock exit from Liverpool, so it will be interesting to see how the pecking order changes over the next 12 months.

Travers and Bazunu will likely be playing more regular football, which could prompt Kelleher to leave the club he has had such success at if he wants to become Kenny’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gavin bazunu, stephen kenny