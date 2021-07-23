He also explained why he tried to change things “quickly”.

Stephen Kenny remains optimistic about his Republic of Ireland team, despite a disappointing start to his reign as manager.

Kenny’s only win as Ireland manager came against Andorra, but he feels that his team is still a couple of years away from peaking.

The former Dundalk coach said that he took inspiration from what happened at Euro 2020, where Denmark got to the semi-final without a “massive pick of players”, and that Ireland could look to do something similar.

Stephen Kenny on Ireland football team’s chances.

“We saw Denmark getting to the semi-finals in the Euros. Okay, they have some players at Barcelona, Dortmund and Chelsea but I don’t think they have a massive pick of players,” Kenny said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne.

“They’ve maximised their resources and they’ve played a very attractive style of football. They’ve backed themselves to do that and have been brave in their pursuit of that.

“We can take inspiration from countries like that.

“Some people might feel that I’ve tried to change things too quickly but a lot of them (Ireland’s players) are very talented.

“I think it needed to be done and I’ll think we will get the benefits of that in the next couple of years.

“I think they will peak for the 2024 European Championships, a lot of those players will have 20, 25 caps under their belt by then.”

Stephen Kenny on his critics.

Kenny also remained defiant when discussing his own position, amid criticism for the wave of poor results at the start of his reign.

“It’s part of the territory with international management. No matter what country you’re in you’ll always have that,” he said.

“When you have a period of not winning games, of course you’re going to have some criticism. It’s part of the job.

“I have no problem with anyone expressing an opinion, everyone is entitled to it.

“I know my own mind and it doesn’t bother me.”

While Kenny has only got one win in 13 games, things did seem to be improving during the last international break, with decent performances put in against Hungary and Andorra.

Next up for Ireland is Portugal away on September 1 in a World Cup qualifier.

