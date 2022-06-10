Stephen Kenny dismisses Ireland’s creativity problems

He’s not buying it.

Stephen Kenny has dismissed Ireland’s creativity problems, after failing to score a goal against both Armenia and Ukraine.

Ireland failed to carve out any real chances against Armenia, and while this improved against Ukraine, it’s not as though Kenny’s men were banging the door down at the Aviva Stadium.

Speaking after the game on Wednesday night, Kenny was asked about how his Ireland team seem to be struggling to make chances, something which he disagrees with.

Stephen Kenny on Ireland’s creativity woes

He said: “We’ve troubled Portugal, we’ve troubled Serbia. We troubled Belgium recently. We have the capacity to do that. We troubled Ukraine as much as they troubled us.

“Are we striving to get better? Yeah we are. Jason (Knight) showed a lot of creativity in that opening half particularly, and then nearly equalised right at the death.

“All of those attacking players are creative in different ways.”

He also pointed out that Matt Doherty is badly missed, with the Spurs man ruled out of these Nations League games with an injury.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team

Kenny continued: “We’re disappointed to the last couple of games. I think we’re building something really progressive. Statistically, we’re not backing that up. I know that.

“But we’re building something. I think people can see that. People can see a lot of progression. We’ve introduced a huge number of players that are getting better.

“We need to try and get a big win against Scotland on Saturday.”

Kenny’s Ireland team have a chance to put things right on Saturday, with a 5pm game against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

If Ireland lose again on Saturday, Kenny will be well aware that the pressure already growing on him will become even more intense.

