Stephen Kenny explains confidence going into Belgium match

Stephen Kenny has explained why he is feeling such confidence going into Saturday evening’s match against Belgium.

While the game is just a friendly, Kenny is not downplaying its importance, as he knows how big it would be for his team to beat the #1 ranked team in the world.

Ireland go into the game in great form, and Kenny believes that his side are really going to put it up to Roberto Martinez’.

Speaking before the game, Kenny explained why he feels there is reason for he and Irish fans to be confident.

He said: “We’ve only one defeat in 10 now and that was Cristiano Ronaldo’s late goal. You can see the players gaining confidence. We’ve scored 20 goals in that period.

“We feel we’re going to improve, and we still have some way to improve. We want to get better. We haven’t conceded a goal in four and a half games, so we want to make sure that defensively we’re as good as we have been.

“We want to continue that against the world’s number one team, and although they’re missing players they have a formidable squad. So we’re looking forward to the game.”

Captain Seamus Coleman agreed with Kenny’s comments, saying that Ireland have been playing well for 10 games, and that it was Ronaldo “showing up for 10 minutes” that killed the team.

While Ireland are much improved over the past nine months or so, Kenny will know that two defeats in this international break would undo a lot of the good work he has done as of late.

On the other hand, a win over such a strong side would help to further silence his doubters.

Kick off from the Aviva Stadium is at 5pm on Saturday.

